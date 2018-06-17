Man gets 47 years for shooting police officer

TOLEDO

An Ohio man has been sentenced to 47 years in prison for shooting and wounding an Ohio police detective and for shooting at members of a SWAT team conducting a no-knock search of his home.

The Blade reports 39-year-old Jamaine Hill was sentenced Thursday in Toledo immediately after a jury found him guilty of seven counts of felonious assault for shooting at officers in November.

Detective Jason Picking was shot in the face during the raid. He’s back to work but faces additional surgeries.

Lucas County Judge James Bates told Hill that police showed unusual restraint in not shooting him.

Hill testified at trial he thought someone was breaking into his house and didn’t know it was police officers trying to get inside. His attorney says an appeal is planned.

Large crowd march, line Columbus streets for Pride parade

COLUMBUS,

Nearly 10,000 people marched and danced along the streets of downtown Columbus while an even bigger crowd looked on during the city’s Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.

The Columbus Dispatch reports hundreds of thousands of people lined High Street on Saturday to cheer on a parade that included motorcycles, marching bands, firetrucks and floats adorned with rainbow colors.

Lisa Kelly, of Bexley, marched in the parade with her three sons. She says it’s important to show that everyone is equal and that it’s OK to be gay, transgender or “whoever you want to be in life.”

Columbus’ Pride parade began 37 years ago with just 200 participants. It’s now one of the largest Pride events in the country.

