LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

new hires

Warren-based 7 17 Credit Union, which has 12 branches in Northeast Ohio, recently announced two new hires.

Mary Ann King is the new information technology manager. She will be responsible for ensuring the streamlined operation of the IT department.

Wendy Talley recently joined the credit union as training and development manager, a position in which she will be responsible for “establishing a vision, strategy and action plan for all organizational learning to develop an innovative, high-performance and establish a learning culture,” according to a news release.

AWARDS

Apostolakis Honda, located in Cortland, recently was recognized for its outstanding sales performance in 2017 with the Honda Record Year Award.

Apostolakis Honda sold a record 675 new Honda vehicles last year, as well as a record 157 certified pre-owned Honda vehicles.

“Receiving an award such as this is testament to our continued commitment to customer service excellence,” said President John Apostolakis. “Our whole team contributed to this sales growth, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

East Liverpool City Hospital, an acute-care hospital in Columbiana County and a member of Prime Healthcare, recently was awarded the 2018 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award.

The award recognizes “the superior performance of hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious and potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays,” according to a news release.

“Patient safety is the most important aspect of every employee’s job,” said Keith Richardson, hospital president and CEO. Earning this award is “an accomplishment we will strive each day to improve upon.”

Best Western Park Hotel, located on North Park Avenue in Warren, received the Champion Customer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ recent District VII Meeting in Philadelphia.

The hotel was one of 102 hotels of more than 2,000 properties in the U.S. and Canada to receive the award, which honors member properties that demonstrate and “best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care,” according to a news release.

Several hundred hoteliers from Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec were represented at the meeting.

“I am pleased to congratulate the Best Western Park Hotel on receiving the 2018 Champion Customer Care Award,” said James Cosgrove, chairman of Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ board of directors. “Best Western has undergone a transformative brand refresh in recent years – unveiling a contemporized identity and enhancing our brand offerings to ensure we provide our guests with the best in hospitality.”