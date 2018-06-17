GI Jane Exchange

BOARDMAN

The United Methodist Community Center is hosting a GI Jane Exchange 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 30 at Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St. This is a free event for all female veterans.

The event will include breakfast, games and prizes, along with a panel discussion to examine deficits in services, interact with others and raise awareness and concerns. Activities will also be provided for school-age children.

Attendees bringing a child must RSVP so adequate supervision can be provided. RSVP by calling 330-743-5149, ext. 106. The purpose of GI Jane Exchange is to allow women veterans the opportunity for fellowship and to address concerns faced by female veterans.

Outdoor Kids Day

LISBON

The Columbiana County Fish and Game Association, 45716 Middle Beaver Road, will celebrate Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28.

The event, which is intended for children age 6 to 17, will include archery, paint ball and .22-rifle and pistol target shooting. Equipment for all activities as well as lunch and soft drinks will be provided. Personal firearms are prohibited. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.