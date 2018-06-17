D.C. Fly-in this week

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber this week will lead the Mahoning Valley’s inaugural D.C. Fly-in to promote the exchange of ideas between federal officials and Valley leaders.

The trip, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday, will feature meetings with White House advisers, officials from cabinet-level departments and members of Congress and congressional staff members.

Two of the primary topics of discussion will be improvements to the Mahoning River and a missile-defense site at Camp Ravenna.

State wants input

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Means Jobs, a state agency that connects employers and job seekers, asks workers who have been affected or expect to be affected by the upcoming layoffs at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex to complete a survey. Affected employees at Magna Seating Systems and Comprehensive Logistics also are asked to complete one.

The links are available at onestopohio.org.

Power Mixer on tap

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a Power Mixer event at the Casual Pint, 393 Boardman-Poland Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The monthly event brings chamber members together for networking opportunities.

RSVP by Monday. The event is free, and attendees order from a limited menu. Advance registration is required.

Visit the events page on regionalchamber.com to register.

Employment services

YOUNGSTOWN

Compass Family & Community Services offers free employment services for Mahoning and Trumbull county residents who have mental-health or substance-use disorders, according to Ohio Means Jobs, a state agency that connects employers and job seekers.

Walk-in orientation takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Compass facility located at 535 Marion Ave.

For information, call 330-480-4384, ext. 1206.

Chamber event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a Chamber Elite Leads Group event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. June 26 at Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5580 Interstate Blvd.

The event provides an opportunity to get to know fellow business owners. To register, visit regionalchamber.com and search events.

Training session

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will host a Roberts Rules of Order and public-records training session from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. July 20 at the Eastgate office, Suite 1000 at 100 E. Federal St. The event is free. A light lunch will be provided. Register at eastgatecog.org/robertsrules.

US retail sales boom in May, but inflation is lurking

WASHINGTON

U.S. retail sales rose by the most in six months in May, a sign that confident consumers are leading a strong economic rebound after a slow start to the year.

Yet with high gas prices and inflation eating away at income gains made by workers, Americans may not be able to maintain this level of spending.

Retail sales jumped 0.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said last week, the largest increase since November.

