COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Capital One Bank v. Thomas Elkins, money.

City Concrete v. USA Concrete Specialists Inc., money.

dissolutions granted

Kelli Phillips and Richard Phillips.

Christine Moffitt and David Moffitt.

Heather Sanor and Christopher Sanor.

Jennifer Coffield and Wayne Coffield.

Frank Shaffer and Jessica Shaffer.

Jacob McFarland and John McFarland.

Maila Monroy and Ivan Monroy.

divorces asked

Scott Worrell, 34385 Salem Grange Road, Salem, v. Tiffany Worrell, 3468 Stratton Drive, Ashland, Ky.

Pamela Pease, 9718 Union Ridge Road, Rogers v. Harry Pease, of same.

Jodi Lewand, 3458 state Route 9, Salem, v. Daniel Lewand, of same.

Lorrie Graham, 2981 Lower Elkton Road, Columbiana, v. Dwight Graham, 2945 Lower Elkton Road, Columbiana.

divorces granted

Louis Ehlenbach v. Jessica Lane.

docket

Bank of America v. Joseph Latska, judgment for plaintiff.

Kent State University v. Amanda Alley, judgment for plaintiff.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Derek Thompson, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Shirley A. Secovitch et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Matthew M. Carmella et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Valerie J. Zella et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Stephanie B. Sneed et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Grayson A. Root et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Toni A. Nicastro et al, foreclosure.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. David C. Malone, default.

Crescent Bank and Trust v. Clarence E. Jones, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Dolores Habowski, default.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Bobby Fritz, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Scott Dunham, default.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jamie E. Genovese, default.

Discover Bank v. Sarah E. Poser, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Thomas Johnson, default.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Jon P. Moretti, default.

Synchrony Bank v. Joe Meyers, default.

Kennedy Mall LTD v. Midframe Multi Media LLC et al, default.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. v. Rachel E. Caron et al, dismissed.

Auto Owners Mutual Insurance Co. et al v. Richard M. Hunter, dismissed. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Dorcas Borton et al, dismissed.

Diane Benedis v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Stephen P. Thornhill et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Claude D. Clay, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jason L. Craig et al, dismissed.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. RS Remodelers LLC et al, dismissed.

Amanda C. Meade v. Troy R. Meade, dismissed.

Amanda K. Douglas v. Jayquan T. Douglas, dismissed.

State v. Bryan M. Black, sentenced.

State v. Deon Rogers, sentenced.

State v. Shaun R. Simpson Sr., sentenced.

State v. Steven A. Garland, sentenced.

State v. Raymond E. Allen Jr., sentenced.

State v. Deon J. Rogers, sentenced.

State v. Lyndal L. Kimble Jr., sentenced.

State v. Amber R. Claeys, sentenced.

State v. Stephen M. Champ, sentenced.

State v. Corey A. Lowe, sentenced.

Ralph Calhoun et al v. Susan Garvin, settled.

Lamana Ray et al v. City of Warren et al, settled.

Jenna K. Mymo v. Jeffery A. Emerine et al, settled.

Richard Jocke v. Arcelormittal Warren Inc. et al, settled.

Jill Sterling v. Pamela A. Clark et al, settled.

Marvetta Wells v. Michael A. Grossman, settled.

Helen Kirby v. Cody Walter et al, settled.

Mary E. Phillips v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

Gregory M. Papp Jr. v. Erin M. Kaiser, settled.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Aaron Caldwell, settled.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-2 v. Kendall A. Zolnier et al, dismissed.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-1 v. Kendall A. Zolnier et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Bailey, dismissed.

John Bolek et al v. American National Property and Casualty Co., dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Ben G. Olsen et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Melissa S. Humphrey et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. M.A. Goff, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tiffany D. Hughes et al, dismissed.

Capital One NA v. Cynthia R. Goff, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. George Swegan et al, dismissed.

Angelia Laney v. Dawn Ferrebee et al, dismissed.

Divorces granted

Lacey Kowalski v. Christopher Kowalski.

Joseph N. Bernstein Jr. v. Mylinda L. Bernstein.

Eyad Z. Esmail v. Amber N. Esmail.

Keith A. Candella Jr. v. Christina M. Candella.

Gary L. Prince v. Jacqueline D. Prince.

Stacy Kellar v. Joseph Kellar III.

Domestic cases dismissed

Tina M. Tenney v. William L. Tenney.

Lucy Chatfield v.. Joseph Hepstall.

Shannon R. Colley v. Edwin A. Colley.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Bryan J. Gabler, 30, of 3234 White Beech Lane, Austintown, and Josephine L. DiPiero, 25, of same.

Blake W. Walker, 24, of 1162 Runge Ave., Struthers, and Katrina D. Varvaro, 23, of same.

James R. Bennett, 42, of 2325 Bellfield Ave., Youngstown, and Dominique M. Clapper, 20, of 2325 same.

Richard W. Messenger, 64, of 16028 SW Holland Lane, Sherwood, Ore., and Freddie E. Franklin, 56, of same.

Brian J. Petruska, 40, of 6819 Pineridge Court, Youngstown, and Jennifer R. Butcher, 46, of same.

Kevin D. Perry, 35, of 510 Douglas St. NE, Warren, and Sonya V. Cole, 34, of 4516 Nantucket Drive Apt. 1, Austintown.

Jason J. Erdy, 33, of 630 Harmes Ave., Cincinnati, and Lyndsie A. Hall, 29, of 6196 Northlawn Ave., Boardman.

David Italiano, 27, of 120 Pin Oak Place, Campbell, and Panayiota M. Mallias, 24, of same.

Cody R. Cunningham, 27, of 146 Lakewood Road, New Castle, Pa., and Stephanie A. Valentine, 28, of 5361 Bay Hill Drive, Canfield.

Ryan G. Slaney, 28, of 311 N. Washington St., Hookstown, Pa., and Amanda E. Zima, 25, of 728 Old Mill Creek Road, Hookstown, Pa.

Divorces asked

Kelly A. Dillinger, of 319 Meadowbrook Ave., Boardman v. Mickey E. Dillinger Jr., of 5494 Knopp Road, Salem.

Dissolutions asked

Jeremy C. Zets, of 3544 Western Reserve Road, Canfield, and Jessica D.M. Zets, of 462 Melbourne Ave., Boardman.

Michael V. Winters, of 17494 Calla Road, Beloit, and Catherine R. Winters, of 8435 state Route 43, Streestboro.

New complaints

Robert Goldner Jr. et al v. Virginia Ruscitti et al, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Bradley J. Noble et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Kenneth A. Stinson et al, money.

Gabriel Crish v. Ayan Sanyal et al, other torts.

Mathew J. Savon IV v. Otis Elevator Co. et al, notice of appeal.

Miller Group Holdings LP v. Elizabeth A. McDaniel et al, breach of contract.

Home Savings Bank v. Kristine A. Sprankle et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Nicolle Barber, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Shane W. Barnes, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Rose Geisler, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Daniel Sciortino, money.

Southern Equipment Co. Inc. v. The Acme Co., complaint.

M&T Bank v. Tanya Liston et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Wilma I. Xenakis et al, money.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Dawn M. Barricella et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Tiffany Hough-Traylor et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Yolanda C. Singleton et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Daniel A. Campana et al, money.

Kimberly L. McKelley v. Janet Lowe et al, jury demand.

Citibank NA v. Jeromy D. Hart, money.

Citibank NA v. Michael Bodnar Jr., money.

Bank of America NA v. Mary Beth Cianciola, money.

Patella Installation and Supply LLC v. K and M Contracting of Ohio Inc., breach of contract.

Anthony Gromada v. Michelle Alberini et al, other torts.

Amy Ziccardi v. Cas of Warren Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

dockets

State v. Amy Begeot, must complete in house program at NKRC.

State v. Preston Cunningham, sentenced.

State v. James A. Boston Jr., dismissed.

State v. Charles Klasic Jr., sentenced.

State v. Okang Jackson, sentenced.

State v. Terrance Craig, dismissed.

Curtis L. Dungan et al v. Eugene E. Lockney Jr., settled and dismissed.

Ohio Bell Telephone Co. v. Youngstown Thermal LLC, order of magistrate.

William A. Fusco et al v. Lori A. Begeot, order of magistrate.

Catherine Easton v. Northside Medical center et al, order of magistrate.

Edwin Garcia v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Kathleen A. Butch v. Michael C. Lalli et al, settled and dismissed.

Karen K. Hoopes v. Priscilla A. Caron et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jennifer Eiland et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Angela M. Housteau et al, order of magistrate.

Darlene Byrd v. WalMart Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Householder et al v. Gregory S. Lutsch, order of magistrate.

Eugene Ruscello v. Ford Motor Co., settled and dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Matthew T. Beiling et al, foreclosure.

Lisa M. Rembowski v. George E. Moss et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Sherese Cochrane v. Freeman Allen, dismissed.

Scott E. Hilty v. Christopher Flak, order of magistrate.