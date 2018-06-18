Cleveland defeats Minnesota 4-1

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Shane Bieber was relaxing in the clubhouse at Triple-A Columbus on Saturday when he received an important message.

The rookie right-hander was needed in the big leagues.

Bieber capped a whirlwind few hours by pitching one-run ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Sunday.

He scattered 10 hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his second career start. He was recalled earlier in the day when Carlos Carrasco went on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

“It was hectic,” said Bieber, who was told about his promotion Saturday evening. “They said go pack what you need and get on the road as soon as possible.”

Catcher Yan Gomes, whose three run-double in the third snapped a 1-all tie, was impressed with the composure a 23-year-old pitcher who began the season at Double-A Akron showed in unusual circumstances.

“The kid has some poise,” Gomes said. “He knows what he’s doing out there. That’s good to see from such a young guy.”

Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the second. Cody Allen, the Indians’ third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series and broke a five-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings. He is winless in seven starts since May 8.

Bieber was scheduled to start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, but that plan changed when Carrasco was injured in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss.

Carrasco’s early exit forced the Indians to use seven pitchers, including Adam Plutko, who was scheduled to start for Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber, instead of preparing to face Indianapolis in the International League, made the 2 1/2 drive from Columbus.

Bieber got an idea a change was coming when he and his teammates were watching the Indians game.

“We saw the bullpen was kind of thin and all of a sudden I see Plutko in the game,” he said. “Somebody across the clubhouse goes, ‘who’s supposed to start for us tomorrow?’ All these heads turn and they say, ‘you might be starting in the big leagues.’ “

Bieber scrambled to get his father and brother tickets for a red-eye flight from California so they could attend the game.