Blood Drives
MONDAY
Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. TUESDAY
Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave., NW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
