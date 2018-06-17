Blood Drives


June 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. TUESDAY

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave., NW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

