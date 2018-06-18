Air Quality Advisory in effect through Monday
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for today and Monday for the Youngstown-Warren region, the Eastgate Regional Council of Government reports.An upper-level ridge will remain over Ohio, and temperatures in the low 90s and partly to mostly sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Furthermore, light southwesterly winds will transport pollutants into the region. Therefore, air quality evels will be nnhealthy for sensitive groups.
On Monday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s will continue to enhance ozone formation, and pollutant carryover from Sunday will be high, ERCOG says. Therefore, despite moderate westerly winds aiding pollutant dispersion, air quality levels will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2018 midnight
City man charged after stabbing
- April 14, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown has some of the worst air in Ohio, report says
- August 1, 2017 3:25 p.m.
15 states appeal EPA delay of stricter air-quality standards
- December 15, 2016 9:03 a.m.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service
- November 10, 2017 11:38 p.m.
Air pollution in India reaches crisis levels, burning throats, eyes
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.