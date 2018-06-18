Air Quality Advisory in effect through Monday


June 17, 2018 at 5:09p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for today and Monday for the Youngstown-Warren region, the Eastgate Regional Council of Government reports.An upper-level ridge will remain over Ohio, and temperatures in the low 90s and partly to mostly sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Furthermore, light southwesterly winds will transport pollutants into the region. Therefore, air quality evels will be nnhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Monday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s will continue to enhance ozone formation, and pollutant carryover from Sunday will be high, ERCOG says. Therefore, despite moderate westerly winds aiding pollutant dispersion, air quality levels will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.

