Agenda Monday

Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:45 p.m., ethics committee, followed by 6 p.m. board meeting, Bev MASCO, 825 Bev Road, Boardman.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 4 p.m., personnel committee, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., executive committee meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, 1 p.m., board of directors, Classroom A, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., suite 519, Boardman.

Mill Creek MetroParks, 6 p.m., Board of Park Commissioners, McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Salem school board, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high-school library, 1226 E. State St.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 2:30 p.m., special meeting, conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

