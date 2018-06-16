This year’s honorees for top Vindicator Spring Athletes


June 16, 2018 at 6:01p.m.

story tease

Photo by David Dermer | Valley Christian’s Jamynk Jackson, left, and Newton Falls’ Izzy Kline pose at the Youngstown State University track and soccer complex. Read about all of The Vindicator’s 2018 Spring Athletes in Sunday’s Vindicator, and Vindy.com.

YOUNGSTOWN

This year’s honorees for top spring athletes include state champions and pioneers of their sport. Read about all of The Vindicator’s 2018 Spring Athletes in Sunday’s Vindicator, and Vindy.com.

For example, the Champion High School softball team repeated as Ohio’s best in Division III, and pitcher Allison Smith and shortstop Megan Turner were big reasons why.

South Range’s baseball team captured the school’s first state championship, and Ben Rivera helped lead the way.

In track, Valley Christian’s Jamynk Jackson won the 200 and was on the winning 4x200 team.

And in newer sports, Canfield’s Isabella Kelty celebrated her team’s first playoff win while East’s Rayshawn Perkins was named the state championship game’s MVP.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000




bedroom, bath
$