Passionate remarks in Lordstown about TJX proposal

A public hearing on proposed zone changes for a HomeGoods distribution center TJX is looking to build in the village drew a smaller crowd than previous meetings on the topic, but still featured passionate remarks from both supporters and opponents.

More than 50 people attended the hearing at the village administration building Saturday, and 16 people spoke. Following the public hearing, council had the first of three readings of the ordinances that would rezone 290 acres on Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads from residential to industrial.

Council is expected to have second readings of the ordinances Monday, then final readings and a vote Thursday.

Community members who spoke against the zone changes cited concerns about stormwater issues, the impact a zone change would have on nearby residences, the quality of the jobs the distribution center will bring to the area, and the fact the company has not yet submitted in writing some of the assurances it has made to council and residents, among other issues.

Supporters of the project pointed to the economic benefits. TJX has said it plans to invest $160 million in building the facility, that the distribution center will create up to 1,000 jobs within five years of opening, and has promised $500,000 in donations to Lordstown schools, in addition to the tax revenue the facility and its jobs would generate.

