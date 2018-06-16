OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Cohen amid an FBI investigation into his longtime personal lawyer’s business dealings. “I’ve always liked Michael. I haven’t spoken to Michael in a long time,” Trump said Friday. Asked if Cohen, long among Trump’s most trusted fixers, was still his attorney, the president said no.

New York’s attorney general isn’t done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank. Barbara Underwood’s spokeswoman said Friday that a separate investigation remains open into the Eric Trump Foundation, run by Donald Trump’s son. The Associated Press reported in 2016 that the children’s charity flouted nonprofit standards in part by financially benefiting charities with Trump family connections.

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short has told staff that he’ll be leaving the position this summer. Two White House officials said Short disclosed his plans Friday. He did not offer an exact date, but said he would leave sometime this summer.

Source: Associated Press