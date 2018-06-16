ODOT issues weekly traffic advisories for Mahoning and Trumbull counties

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced numerous traffic advisories for Mahoning and Trumbull counties for the coming week.

In Mahoning County, beginning Monday in Jackson Township, state Route 45 between Palmyra and Kirk roads will be closed through Friday for a culvert replacement. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to state Route 46 to U.S. Route 224.

Beginning Monday in Milton Township, Interstate 76 over Lake Milton will have various daily and nightly lane restrictions through Friday for bridge sealing.

Beginning Friday in Berlin and Goshen townships, state Route 534 between Route 224 and Calla Road will have various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

In Trumbull County, Salt Springs and South Leavitt roads in Lordstown is closed at Muth Road through Monday for railroad crossing repairs and roadway repaving.

Also, Salt Springs between Ellsworth-Bailey Road and state Route 45 and South Leavitt between Palmyra and Hewitt Gifford roads in Lordstown have various daily lanes restrictions for resurfacing, until further notice.

Beginning June in Vienna, Fowler, Johnson, Gustavus and Greene, state Route 11 between state Route 82 and the Ashtabula County line will have various lane restrictions for bridge repainting, until further notice.

In Austintown, Liberty and Girard, beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, the ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to state Route 711 southbound will be closed through 4 a.m. Tuesday for paving operations. The detour will be Belmont Avenue to Gypsy Lane.