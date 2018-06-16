Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks due to salmonella risk

Associated Press

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.

The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

Affected are 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810, both with best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

Consumers are to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.