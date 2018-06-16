Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks due to salmonella risk
Associated Press
BATTLE CREEK, Mich.
The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.
Affected are 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810, both with best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.
Consumers are to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 13, 2017 midnight
Conagra Brands recalling spaghetti, meatball products
- December 2, 2016 midnight
Breitbart: Boycott Kellogg’s
- April 15, 2018 3:24 p.m.
200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns
- September 20, 2016 midnight
Kellogg recalls some Eggo waffles
- February 17, 2017 10:44 p.m.
Sargento expands cheese recall, cuts ties with supplier
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.