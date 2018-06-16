Execution date set for killer of couple

COLUMBUS

Thirty-two years after a husband and wife were murdered in their Warren home, the Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man convicted of the killings.

The justices issued a finding on Friday ordering that Charles Lorraine, 51, has been scheduled for execution on March 15, 2023, according to a report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The court decision came at the urging of Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins who filed a motion in April asking for an execution date for Lorraine, who was sentenced to death for the 1986 stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Doris Montgomery and her 77-year-old husband Raymond.

Lorraine was convicted on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of complicity to commit burglary, and one count of robbery.

According to court records, the Montgomerys had been friendly and generous to Lorraine in the past, and they had hired him to perform tasks around their home.

Library hearing set

NILES

The Niles Board of Education will host a public hearing on the McKinley Memorial Library’s 2019 budget request at 5:30 p.m. June 28 at the school district’s administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave. The proposed budget will be available for viewing in the treasurer’s office at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Contact Lori A. Hudzik at 330-989-5095, ext. 4008, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions.

Curfew sweeps start

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police on Friday began curfew sweeps for the summer, looking for teens who may be violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

The ordinance says curfew for children under 18 is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are exceptions for some events such as work or church-related events. The offense is a minor misdemeanor and parents can be cited. The penalty is a fine.

Poland bank robbery

POLAND

Village and Boardman police on Friday were investigating a bank robbery reported at a Chemical Bank location on Main Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 330-726-4144.

In photos released by police, the suspect appeared to be a black male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Summer at OH WOW!

youngstown

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology is partnering with the YWCA of Youngstown to provide a summer workshop for students entering fourth through sixth grades.

On Monday, the first day of the first camp, Da Vinci Surgical System will visit. Summer Manufacturing Institute students will have the chance to interact with doctors and demo the machine, which is a robotic surgical system made by Intuitive Surgical.

Wellness-walk plans

YOUNGSTOWN

The next planning meeting of the African America Male Wellness Walk committee will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Rose Room of Cobbin Office Tower, 1350 Fifth Ave. The fifth annual 5K walk/run for the Youngstown-Warren area will be Aug. 11, beginning at the Covelli Centre.

The Boardman Chipotle restaurant is having a community fundraiser for the wellness initiative from 4 to 8 p.m. July 2. People who bring in a flier about the fundraiser, show the flier on their smartphone or tell the cashier they are supporting the initiative will have half the proceeds of the purchase donated to the AAMWW.