Employment figures

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in May, unchanged from April, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 22,600 during the month, from a revised 5,576,000 in April to 5,598,600 in May.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 250,000, up 1,000 from April.

In May 2017, the Ohio unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in April and from 4.3 percent in May 2017.

Music store opening

BOARDMAN

TK’s Music will host a grand opening at 1 p.m. June 24.

TK’s Music will offer an extensive selection of lessons, including piano, bass, drums, mandolin, acoustic and electric guitar, trumpet, and other instruments.

The store also will see new and used equipment.

The store, located in Suite 150 at 8600 Glenwood Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Goodwill for brides

YOUNGSTOWN

Goodwill Industries of Mahoning and Shenango Valleys invites brides-to-be to shop for designer dresses at discounted prices at its bridal pop-up show, “Say Yes to the Goodwill Dress,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday.

The event will take place at the Liberty Goodwill store at 2747 Belmont Ave.

A wide selection of bridal gowns, most on sale for up to 75 percent off the original price, will be available for purchase. There also will be free refreshments, as well as a selection of other items such as bridesmaid gowns, shoes and accessories.

Sandwiches for dads

PITTSBURGH

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will offer free classic Primanti Bros. sandwiches to all fathers on Father’s Day at all locations. The offer is valid for dine-in only beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday to all dads with a purchase at the table of at least $3.99.

Retail-sales figures

WASHINGTON

Nonseasonally-adjusted May retail sales increased 5.6 percent year-over-year and seasonally adjusted sales increased 0.7 percent over April, the National Retail Federation announced.

“The economy is looking strong and households have a solid financial foundation on which to base their spending,” said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

He noted increased take-home pay due in part to tax cuts, low unemployment, and high availability of consumer credit as factors.

“We have seen ongoing momentum over the last several months and believe sales growth should remain health and consistent with our 2018 outlook,” he said. “Nonetheless, inflation and rising oil prices are complicating the picture. And new tariffs or a trade war would certainly be negatives that would increase prices and reduce both consumer purchasing power and consumer confidence.”

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 45.28-2.56

Aqua America, .20 33.400.12

Avalon Holdings,2.18-0.22

Chemical Bank, .2858.00-0.64Community Health Sys, .214.380.10

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.00-3.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.100.25

First Energy, .36 34.650.38

Fifth/Third, .1630.59-0.25

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.77-0.02

General Motors, .3843.830.26

General Electric, .1213.35-0.17

Huntington Bank, .11 15.29-0.02

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56107.54-0.49

Key Corp, .1120.38-0.15

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 38.210.65

Parker Hannifin, .76170.82-1.10

PNC, .75143.521.68

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.250.20

Stoneridge 31.680.16

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.110.27

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.