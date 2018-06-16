‘Dad at Work’ winner announced

Dads work pretty hard. They put in 40 hours a week on the job and then come home to

mow the grass, man the grill and coach their kids’ games.

A lot of dads pitch in with housework, do the laundry and rebuild garages, decks and more.

Some dad’s even squeeze in time after work to tinker with their vehicles, as this year’s winner of The Vindicator’s Father’s Day Photo Contest, Mike Martinko of Boardman, does with his son, Jack.

The photo was taken by Martinko’s fiancee, Brittney Tomko.

Brittney received $100 worth of gift certificates from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for her winning entry.

To see other photos we received, go to

www.vindy.com and click Father’s Day 2018 Contest photo gallery or go to http://bit.ly/2ydON9t.