Company apologizes for ‘Baby Daddy’ card

CLEVELAND

American Greetings has apologized for a Father’s Day card that drew criticism on social media for depicting a black couple over the words “Baby Daddy.”

The inside of the card reads: “You’re a wonderful husband and father – and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.”

American Greetings says the front page communicated “an unintentional meaning that is out-of-touch and offensive.” Retailer Target saw the discussion on social media and asked American Greetings to remove the card from 900 stores where it was available.

Missing girl, 3, found with dog at her side

QULIN, Mo.

A 3-year-old girl is safe after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield, her faithful dog by her side. In fact, the tiny Yorkshire terrier played a role in her rescue.

The ordeal began about 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, 175 miles south of St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says a search began that included an airplane, but the girl was not found overnight.

Volunteers joined police to search a cornfield Friday morning. Just after 8 a.m., search dogs began barking – and a tiny dog voice started yapping in response. Searchers found the girl with her dog.

Man sentenced for Rand Paul attack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor was sentenced Friday to 30 days in prison for tackling the lawmaker while he was out doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

Paul, who suffered broken ribs, had hoped for a harsher penalty. He said in a statement that the 21 months in prison sought by prosecutors “would have been the appropriate punishment.”

Rene Boucher, 60, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting a member of Congress in the Nov. 3 attack. Boucher said he was triggered by Paul repeatedly stacking debris near their property line in Bowling Green and “lost his temper.”

Boucher must serve a year of supervised release after the prison time, stay away from the Paul family and pay a $10,000 fine. They remain next-door neighbors.

Fierce fighting grows near Yemen airport

SANAA, Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni fighters backing the country’s government were on the verge of seizing control of the airport of a vital rebel-held port as fighting intensified Friday, with pro-government forces within yards of the airport gates.

The death toll climbed to at least 280 on the third day of the campaign aimed at driving out the Iranian-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, from the Red Sea port of Hodeida that is the main entry point for food and aid supplies in a country teetering on the brink of famine.

Tropical Storm Carlotta forms

MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Carlotta headed toward landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast east of Acapulco on Friday, bringing with it heavy rains and wind.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was forecast to hit land Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It said that Carlotta had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and its center was located about 70 miles southeast of Acapulco. The storm was moving toward the northeast at 3 mph.

Also Friday, the Mexican Interior Department reported that there were no deaths in the resort cities of Los Cabos from Tropical Storm Bud, which left the Baja California Peninsula and re-emerged over the Gulf of California.

