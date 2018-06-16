Cleanup goal is remediating blight, beautifying the city and creating business opportunities

YOUNGSTOWN

A Saturday mprning community workday at 2246 Glenwood Ave. was part of a continuing collaboration between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and the Western Reserve Port Authority aimed at remediating blight, beautifying the city and creating business opportunities.

An estimated 40 volunteers cleaned the commercial property on which the 18,000-square-foot, one-floor brick building sits. The structure, which has been empty for about three years, contained a warehouse and offices.

