CAMPAIGN FINANCE

Post-primary election reports

Candidates and issues committees that were on the May 8 ballot had to file campaign finance reports for activity between April 19 and June 8. Only those who raised and/or spent at least $1,000 are listed. Because of rounding, not all figures are exact. The reports are subject to review by county election boards. An * denotes primary winner. An # denotes incumbents.

MAHONING COUNTY

COMMISSIONER

Carol Rimedio-Righetti*# (D): Had, $11,798; contributions, $1,200; spent, $8,510; has, $4,488; in-kind, $200; outstanding loans, $6,000.

Joe Paloski (D): Had, $11,893; contributions, $50; other income, $4,000 [loan from candidate]; spent, $13,765; has, $2,178; outstanding loans, $16,000.

59TH OHIO

HOUSE DISTRICT

Eric C. Ungaro* (D): Had, $3,834; contributions, $6,150; other income, $1,500 [$500 loan from candidate, $1,000 loan from father, Patrick]; spent, $11,209; has, $274; outstanding loans, $8,000. Major contributor: Ohio Education Association 299 of Columbus, $5,000.

Larry Moliterno (D): Had, $3,104; contributions, $7,600; other income, $24; spent, $10,552; has, $236. Major contributors: John Fryda of Boardman, $3,000; Gregory Smith of Poland $1,500.

COMMON PLEAS JUDGE

Anthony Donofrio* (D): Had, $6,110; contributions, $11,065; other income, $100; spent, $12,372; has, $4,903; in-kind, $2,218; outstanding debt, $40,507.

Dan Dascenzo (D): Had, $23,233; contributions, $32,650; spent, $51,616; has, $4,268; outstanding loans, $10,946. Major contributors: Operating Engineers Local #66 District #2 of Boardman, $1,300; Peter and Diane Wachter of Canfield, $18,100.

ISSUES

Friends of Boardman Schools [pro-levy]: Had, $12,866; contributions, $1,828; spent, $5,572; has, $9,122; in-kind, $1,335.

trumbull COUNTY

COMMISSIONER

Lisha Pompili Baumiller (D): Had, $2,234; contributions, $1,815; spent $3,626; has $423. Major contributors, Rokki Rogan, Fort Meyers, Fla., $1,000.

Frank Fuda*# (D): Had, $10,993; contributions, $300; spent $7,834; has $3,458.

FAMILY COURT JUDGE

Sam Bluedorn* (D): Had, $2,296; contributions, $1,425; spent $8,027; has $3,044.

Jack Pico (D): Had, $13,306; contributions, $2,200; other income $16,000 (self loans); spent $31,163; has $343.

Sarah Kovoor* (unopposed in primary) (R): Had, $7,255; contributions, $0; spent $3,498; has $3,757.

Source: Election boards