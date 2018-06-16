Bonds set in murder, shooting cases

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Suspects in a shooting death Sunday on the North Side and a separate shooting Saturday on the South Side were arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Visiting Judge Dino Prasssinos set bond at $500,000 for Jesse Williams, 51, who is charged with aggravated murder in the Sunday shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, in her Goleta Avenue home.

In the same case, Rebecca Perez, 46, of New Road, had a bond of $200,000 set by Judge Prassinos on a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder.

Police say Williams shot Dent after he came to her home about 1:30 p.m. Sunday looking for her son, who he got into a fight with the night before in Austintown. They also said that Perez was with Williams when Dent was shot.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Friday,but police said they expect the case to be directly presented to a grand jury.

Judge Prassinos set bonds of $175,000 each for Arthur Tarver, 19, on a charge of felonious assault and Ahmed Foose Jr., 18, on a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault, in a shooting Saturday on East Judson Avenue that seriously wounded a man.

Assistant City Prosecutor Eugene Fehr said the victim’s injuries are so severe there is some question as to whether he will survive.

Police said the man was shot about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument in the neighborhood earlier in the day. Call records show officers were called to the victim’s home about 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of him arguing with other people.

Tarver has a warrant for failing to appear at a May 24 preliminary hearing in municipal court after a May 14 arrest at a home in the 300 block of East Judson Avenue on charges of possession of heroin and receiving stolen property for having a stolen semiauuomatic rifle. Court records show he posted $15,000 bond after his May 16 arraignment and never showed up for court.

Fehr asked for a high bond for both men, saying there are worries about witness intimidation in the case. When asked by the judge if there had been any intimidation, Fehr said not yet, but authorities are afraid that it could happen in the future.