Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Alexis Underwood and Ronald J. Helle Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 14.
Kayla Hazel, Youngstown, girl, June 14.
Eldon and Roberta Martin, North Lima, boy, June 14.
Mike and Kristy Butera, New Castle, Pa., girl, June 14.
Jeanine McClellan, Youngstown, boy, June 14.
Nikki Pasqualone and Hunter Kocak, Struthers, boy, June 14.
Jeff and Michelle Hays, New Waterford, boy, June 14.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Amanda Monolakis and Tyler Romine, Cortland, girl, June 11.
Erica Tawney and David Aston, Girard, girl, June 13.
Ivan and Erma Bender, Southington, boy, June 14.
Kevin and Acacia Brzyscz, Bristolville, girl, June 14.
