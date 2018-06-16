Beautiful ukeleles painted by four Mahoning Valley students
NILES
The Hubbard Music store in the Eastwood Mall has unveiled 12 beautiful ukeleles that were painted by four Mahoning Valley students.
Taylor Begeot and Hannah Best of Hubbard High School, Alissa Rodgers of Lakeview High and Zion Jones of Liberty High were selected for the ukelele decoration project.
The art teachers who nominated them are Josh MacMillan of Hubbard, Jeff Piper of Lakeview and Sarah Frank of Liberty.
Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR.
