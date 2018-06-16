Authorities: Woman’s death, family slayings don’t seem linked
Associated Press
LATHAM, Ohio
State investigators reviewing the death of a woman found in woods in southern Ohio say they have no reason to believe it’s linked to the slayings of some of her relatives in a 2016 family massacre.
Authorities say 35-year-old Violet Taylor, of Latham, was found Monday along a rural road, roughly 60 miles south of Columbus. They haven’t shared other details.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports Taylor was a cousin of some of the Rhoden family members killed in April 2016.
Seven adults and a teenage boy from that family were found shot at four homes near Piketon. No suspect has been publicly identified, and the motive remains a mystery.
