Authorities: Woman’s death, family slayings don’t seem linked


June 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

LATHAM, Ohio

State investigators reviewing the death of a woman found in woods in southern Ohio say they have no reason to believe it’s linked to the slayings of some of her relatives in a 2016 family massacre.

Authorities say 35-year-old Violet Taylor, of Latham, was found Monday along a rural road, roughly 60 miles south of Columbus. They haven’t shared other details.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Taylor was a cousin of some of the Rhoden family members killed in April 2016.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from that family were found shot at four homes near Piketon. No suspect has been publicly identified, and the motive remains a mystery.

