YPD finds guns, drugs, cash serving warrants

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity found more than $3,300 cash and three guns in two separate homes, along with suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, painkillers and fentanyl.

About 6:25 p.m. at a 347 Willis Ave. home on the South Side, officers found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a loaded FMK 9 mm semi-automatic pistol along with $1,707 cash and suspected heroin, crack cocaine and painkillers.

At the home, one of the officers became ill after trying to test some heroin, said police Chief Robin Lees. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined but was discharged less than an hour later, Lees said.

Arrested there on drug charges were Raylen Wallace, 32, of Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman, and Vincent Hill, 41, who reports said listed the home as his address.

Earlier, just after 5 p.m., police found a loaded Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle, suspected marijuana, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl at a 1310 Campbell St. home, also on the South Side. Officers also found $1,607 cash, reports said.

Arrested there on drug charges were Brittany Shelton, 26, of Southern Boulevard, and Christopher Jones, 33, no address listed. Jones also faces a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.