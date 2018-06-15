Youngstown police start summer curfew sweeps


June 15, 2018 at 4:42p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police on Friday began curfew sweeps for the summer, looking for teens who may be violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

The ordinance says curfew for children under 18 is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are exceptions for some events such as work or church-related events. The offense is a minor misdemeanor and parents can be cited. The penalty is a fine.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000