Youngstown police start summer curfew sweeps

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police on Friday began curfew sweeps for the summer, looking for teens who may be violating the city’s curfew ordinance.

The ordinance says curfew for children under 18 is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are exceptions for some events such as work or church-related events. The offense is a minor misdemeanor and parents can be cited. The penalty is a fine.