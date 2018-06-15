WALLACE TRIAL | Jurors tell judge they can't reach verdict
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in the Johnny Wallace murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have told Judge Lou D'Apolito they can not reach a verdict.
Judge D'Apolito has given the jurors the Howard Charge, an instruction to keep deliberating until they can reach a verdict "in good conscience."
The Howard Charge urges jurors to reconsider their position in their renewed deliberations.
Wallace, 23, is charged with the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in the Last Call bar on South Avenue.
Jurors began deliberating at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and left at 5 p.m. without reaching a verdict. They returned at 9 a.m. today to continue deliberations.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2018 11:05 a.m.
WALLACE TRIAL | Jury begins deliberations in murder case
- August 22, 2017 9:47 a.m.
Jury continues to deliberate in Bunn case
- June 15, 2018 midnight
Jurors return today to deliberate man’s fate in murder trial
- December 13, 2017 3:15 p.m.
Jurors deliberating fate of Wallace Lewis in murder trial
- February 9, 2017 11:34 a.m.
Jurors to deliberate fate of man charged with attempted murder, assault
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.