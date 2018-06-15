WALLACE TRIAL | Jurors tell judge they can't reach verdict

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in the Johnny Wallace murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have told Judge Lou D'Apolito they can not reach a verdict.

Judge D'Apolito has given the jurors the Howard Charge, an instruction to keep deliberating until they can reach a verdict "in good conscience."

The Howard Charge urges jurors to reconsider their position in their renewed deliberations.

Wallace, 23, is charged with the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in the Last Call bar on South Avenue.

Jurors began deliberating at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and left at 5 p.m. without reaching a verdict. They returned at 9 a.m. today to continue deliberations.