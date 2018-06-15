Trumbull grand jury indicts Robin Caviness Jr. for Niles homicide
WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury today indicted Robin L. Caviness Jr. on charges related to the shooting death of Clayton Bender, 23, in the parking lot of Niles bar early Monday.
The grand jury returned indictments against Caviness on two counts of murder with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.
