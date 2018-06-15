A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

June 6

Menacing: A Robinson Road woman said she’s being harassed and filed a report from Quarry Road.

Identity fraud: A Bedford Road woman discovered her debit card had been used without authorization.

BOARDMAN

June 7

Arrest: Police responded to a possible fight at a South Avenue motel, where they took into custody Daniel T. Day, 25, of Lora Avenue, Youngstown, on a Struthers warrant charging criminal trespassing and obstructing official business.

Assault: A Niles man alleged an employee with a South Avenue business grabbed then punched his mouth during an argument. Possible charges were pending.

Fraud: A Washington Boulevard woman who listed an item for sale online for $20 told officers she received an inquiry from a man stating he was in Nigeria and would deposit a $700 check into her account, tricking the accuser into providing her account and routing numbers. The victim also was convinced to buy a $600 money gram before she discovered two of her accounts showed negative balances.

Theft: A Youngstown woman told officers a Flagler Lane resident refused to give the accuser her Green Card (permanent resident) after she had it sent to the address.

Theft: Tanya Joseph, 51, of Edinburgh Drive, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of 13 tank tops and a purse from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Menacing: A worker with a Market Street communications company reported a disgruntled customer, apparently angered about a disagreement pertaining to a refund, made a statement that caused the employee to fear for her safety.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Christopher M. Minadeo of Lightner Place, Boardman, who was wanted on three theft warrants. Minadeo, 33, was accused of stealing DVDs, video games and iPads on three occasions last month from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

June 8

Arrest: A traffic stop near Lockwood Boulevard resulted in the arrest of Deandre D. Levy, 27, of Arden Boulevard, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Weathersfield Township warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Niles Municipal Court.

Criminal damaging: A man told authorities someone tossed a landscape paver at his Romaine Avenue home and did about $200 in damage to the siding.

Theft/drugs: Jennifer M. Gligor, 29, of Duncan Drive, Poland, was charged with stealing 18 items valued at $76 from Walmart. Gligor also faced a felony drug-abuse charge when, police alleged, she had a folded piece of paper with what she admitted was heroin inside.

Domestic violence: Wesley P. Smidt, 28, of Sheldon Avenue, Boardman, was charged with the crime after officers reportedly found his girlfriend with blood on her leg, shirt and arm. Nearby video surveillance footage showed Smidt, purportedly during an argument about their relationship beforehand, grabbing and lifting the victim off the ground and nearly dragging her down a set of outdoor porch steps, a police report showed.

Theft: Police arrested Timothy J. Furgas, 28, at his South Avenue residence on a theft warrant pertaining to a shoplifting situation Dec. 30, 2017, from Walmart’s pharmacy department in which the Boardman man was accused of stealing two packages of cough syrup.

June 9

Arrest: Police in the 300 block of Boardman-Poland Road pulled over then took Monica M. Robles, 20, into custody. Robles, who listed addresses on New Road in Austintown and East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Drugs/theft: A traffic stop near Mill Creek Drive led to the arrest of Jasmine C. Smith, 23, of Milton Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of possessing a drug-abuse instrument, when, police alleged, she had two hypodermic needles for drug use. Smith also was wanted on a theft warrant, related to a May 16 shoplifting situation in which about $170 worth of merchandise was stolen from Kohl’s.

Arrest: Shane R. McCarthy, 29, was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Southern Park Mall. McCarthy, of Maplewood Avenue, Struthers, was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft: Harold D. Lowe, 56, of Mathews Road, Boardman, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after $8 worth of food items was stolen from The Valley Marketplace, 6121 South Ave. Also, Lowe was seen after midnight wandering near several tents that had been set up in a parking lot for a sale the business was conducting, a report said.

Citation: Officers dealing with a fight at a Boardman-Canfield Road restaurant wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Jeremy J. Noel, 38, of North Carolina Place, Poland, with fighting in a public place. A woman reported having been shoved in the chest, causing her to fall backward, and punched in the face.

Citation: After pulling him over on Market Street, authorities cited Daniel E. Henry Jr. of Aylesboro Avenue, Boardman, after alleging Henry, 18, had tried to hide a bag of suspected marijuana in his gym shorts.

Fraud: A Brookfield Avenue man told police a woman he had friended on Facebook threatened to take steps to damage his reputation and to have him arrested unless he paid at least $500.

June 10

Arrest: Officers answering a theft call at a Lightner Place home arrested Christopher M. Minadeo, 33, who listed addresses at the residence and in Weirton, W. Va., and was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: An East Liverpool man reported someone took and refused to return his $500 smartphone while he was in Southern Park Mall.

Harassment: A Leighton Avenue man said his former girlfriend has made three or four unwanted calls to him.

Theft: A male juvenile reportedly stole a $12 speaker from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Theft: Kayla P. Wood, 22, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged, accused of stealing from Walmart $284 worth of children’s toys, clothing and electronic goods.

Theft: Police charged Tiffany M. Rabquer, 28, after alleging Rabquer, of North Middle Street, Columbiana, intentionally failed to self-scan $345 worth of merchandise, including apples, while in Walmart.

Theft: Donald G. Blackmon, 47, who listed addresses in Alliance and Canton, was charged with taking a $129 Bluetooth portable speaker from Walmart. He also was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant that accused him of failing to appear in court on a theft count.

June 11

Arrest: While acting on a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Terrace Drive, authorities arrested Rufus W. Barnett, 28, who listed addresses at the residence and on East Judson Avenue in Youngstown, upon discovering he was wanted on a Campbell warrant. Additional charges may be pending after authorities reported having found a bag of suspected marijuana, $493 in cash and other possible contraband in the home.

Criminal damaging: A 12-year-old Boardman boy and a 14-year-old Akron boy faced criminal-damaging charges after officers received a complaint that two boys had been throwing rocks into the road and struck a car’s passenger side near Prestwick Drive.

Harassment: A Stanton Avenue woman and her boyfriend told police the woman’s former fiancé sent them several such text messages, including one that contained a threat of bodily harm.

Theft: Austintown police handed to township authorities Steve Jenkins, 66, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, who was charged with stealing about $200 worth of items Feb. 4 from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 385 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Arrests: While dealing with a dispute and argument on Wilda Avenue, authorities charged Jaleesa Thomas, 24, of Wilda, Boardman, with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after alleging Thomas had interfered with the investigation and refused to follow officers’ instructions. Also taken into custody was Eric M. Taylor, 28, of East Boston Avenue, Youngstown, on one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism after police alleged that while trying to gain control of Thomas, Taylor appeared with a loaded handgun pointed at the ground, then kicked and damaged a driver’s-side door in a cruiser after his arrest.

Harassment: A Silver Fox Drive man alleged a woman he had dated casually evidently misinterpreted his intent regarding their relationship and responded by sending and making a total of roughly 206 unwanted calls and text messages to him.

Theft: A Shelby Road man noticed 12 solar landscaping lights and a flower pot missing from his front yard.

Theft: A man reportedly stole merchandise that included a clothing item from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $245 pair of flat-lens sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Southern Park Mall.

Menacing: A worker with a Market Street antique business reported a woman sent a threatening email, apparently after having been angered because her name had not been removed from the business’s automated system.

Theft: A Glen Park Drive woman discovered an envelope containing two checks written for a total of $531 had been stolen from her mailbox.

July 12

Theft: A man alleged his girlfriend took his 32-inch flat-screen TV and other property from his Mathews Road residence without permission.