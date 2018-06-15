Simply Slavic festival begins tonight, continues Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Simply Slavic Ethic Heritage Festival will be downtown tonight and Saturday.
The annual event, presented by the Wasko Family Funeral Group, includes folk dancing, vendors, educational exhibits and children’s activities.
The event kicks off with Party on the Plaza featuring live music from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight. Admission is free.
The festivities continue Saturday from noon to midnight. Admission for those 13 and older is $4 while it’s free for those 12 and younger.
Because of the festival, East Federal Street between Market and Walnut streets is closed until 8 a.m. Sunday.
