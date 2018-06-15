Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 47.82-0.53
Aqua America, .20 33.270.13
Avalon Holdings,2.340.23
Chemical Bank, .2858.590.21
Community Health Sys, .214.28 -0.09
Cortland Bancorp, .1126.000.75
Farmers Nat., .0715.900.00
First Energy, .36 34.290.66
Fifth/Third, .1630.84-0.31
First Niles Financial, .059.500.00
FNB Corp., .1213.79-0.04
General Motors, .3843.50-0.95
General Electric, .1213.62-0.27
Huntington Bank, .11 15.40-0.15
iHeartMedia Inc.,--
JP Morgan Chase, .56108.16-1.81
Key Corp, .1120.51-0.16
LaFarge, 2.01--
Macy’s, .38 37.49-0.50
Parker Hannifin, .76171.84-0.30
PNC, .75141.79-3.81
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.151.65
Stoneridge 31.520.92
United Comm. Fin., .06 10.840.11
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
