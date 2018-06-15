Selected local stocks


June 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 47.82-0.53

Aqua America, .20 33.270.13

Avalon Holdings,2.340.23

Chemical Bank, .2858.590.21

Community Health Sys, .214.28 -0.09

Cortland Bancorp, .1126.000.75

Farmers Nat., .0715.900.00

First Energy, .36 34.290.66

Fifth/Third, .1630.84-0.31

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.79-0.04

General Motors, .3843.50-0.95

General Electric, .1213.62-0.27

Huntington Bank, .11 15.40-0.15

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.16-1.81

Key Corp, .1120.51-0.16

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 37.49-0.50

Parker Hannifin, .76171.84-0.30

PNC, .75141.79-3.81

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.151.65

Stoneridge 31.520.92

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.840.11

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000