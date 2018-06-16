Scrappers win opener 9-8 in 10 innings

— The Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the West Virginia Black Bears 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night in their New York-Penn League season opener at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers trailed 6-3 entering the ninth, but scored three runs to force extra innings. West Virginia took an 8-6 lead in the top of the 10th, but Mahoning Valley rallied again for three runs and a walk-off victory.

