Scrappers win opener 9-8 in 10 innings
NILES — The Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the West Virginia Black Bears 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night in their New York-Penn League season opener at Eastwood Field.
The Scrappers trailed 6-3 entering the ninth, but scored three runs to force extra innings. West Virginia took an 8-6 lead in the top of the 10th, but Mahoning Valley rallied again for three runs and a walk-off victory.
Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 15, 2018 11:31 p.m.
Scrappers win season opener in 10 innings
- June 21, 2017 midnight
Early runs give Scrappers first win
- June 19, 2017 11:30 p.m.
Scrappers blanked in opener
- August 27, 2017 12:07 a.m.
SPORTS DIGEST || Benson HRs power Scrappers over Bears
- July 1, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Scrappers lose finale against Black Bears
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.