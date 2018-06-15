Poland PD investigating Chemical Bank robbery


June 15, 2018 at 1:07p.m.

POLAND — Poland Village and Boardman police are investigating a bank robbery reported today at Chemical Bank on Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-726-4144.

