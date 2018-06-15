Parts shortage at GM

LORDSTOWN

The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex was dealing with a part-supply issue Thursday. Despite the supply-chain issue, employees were asked to report to work as scheduled until notified otherwise.

Ride WRTA for free

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Transit Authority will again participate this year in “Dump the Pump Day” next Thursday by offering free rides on its fixed-route buses.

Dump the Pump Day is designed to encourage people to ride public transportation to take them where they need to go rather than driving a car.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in ridership on previous days WRTA has offered free rides,” said Marianne Vaughn, acting executive director. “Dump the Pump Day is a great opportunity for those who have never used WRTA before to see how easy, convenient and cost-effective it is to ride the bus.”

Kung Fu in church

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will host Chinese Tai Chi and Kung Fu Day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The event features 90 minutes of free traditional Chinese health and self-defense instruction for anyone 18 and older. The teacher, Si-Fu Mark Lee Pringle, is a fifth-degree black sash with 46 years’ experience.

OVI checkpoint today

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will take place in Mahoning County today to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time today. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.