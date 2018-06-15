Ohio's GOP governor primary saw $9M spent in final weeks
COLUMBUS (AP) — Campaign finance filings show Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor spent more than $5.4 million in the final weeks of her losing primary campaign against gubernatorial rival Republican Mike DeWine.
Taylor's bid forced DeWine, the attorney general, to spend $3.7 million for the period, according to reports filed today.
But DeWine has still managed to bank $7.2 million for the fall general election. That's almost three times the $2.6 million that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray has on hand for November. Cordray formerly directed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Cordray reported raising $2.7 million for the period compared to DeWine's $3.1 million.
Taylor was one of two gubernatorial candidates who ended the primary season in the hole. She reports owing $190,000, while Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich owes about $5,000.
