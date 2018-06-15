mahoning county

Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Jasmine Dawkins, 24, Maryland Street Northwest, Warren, grand theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shawn L. Paulin, 39, Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Warren, aggravated possession of drugs.

Marvin Reese, 26, Lans-downe Boulevard, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business.

Martize Daniels, 18, Dogwood Lane, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, assault and obstructing official business.

Tawaun Gordon, 22, North Brockway Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of cocaine.

Joshua Burke, 28, Shadyside Drive, Boardman, breaking and entering.

Katelyn A. Governale, 28, Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

Christopher J. Richards, 22, Wedgewood Drive, Austintown, possession of LSD.

Amanda Cotton, 28, Cleveland Street, and Robert Moore, 23, Pinecrest Avenue, Austintown, possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana with a forfeiture specification.

Casia Dubose, 19, West Midlothian Boulevard, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Cheryl Richard, 47, Victor Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Anthony Farrell, 27, East Judson Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Lamar Chatman, 46, Sherwood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Breyonna Moore, 25, Moyer Avenue, Boardman, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Ronald Eiselstein, 58, South Main Street, Poland, tampering with records and theft from elderly.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts