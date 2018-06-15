Mahoning County OVI checkpoint tonight is at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will have an OVI checkpoint from 10 tonight until 2 a.m. Saturday on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.

In addition, police officers from participating task force agencies will conduction saturation patrols in various parts of the county this weekend.

The checkpoint seeks to deter and intercept impaired drivers.