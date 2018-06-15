House won’t take up immigration without Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Republican says the chamber won’t tackle immigration legislation unless President Donald Trump supports it.

Rep. Patrick McHenry is the House GOP’s second-ranking vote counter. He made the comment Friday after Trump told reporters that he won’t sign a “moderate” bill.

The remarks have ignited confusion. Republicans planned votes next week on a hard-right immigration measure and a middle-ground package negotiated between the party’s moderate and conservative wings.

Many have viewed Trump’s support as crucial if the compromise measure is to pass. The conservative alternative is considered to have no chance of passage.

McHenry tells reporters Republicans won’t “take on immigration without the support and endorsement of President Trump.” He says leaders are seeking “clarity” from the White House.

Republicans have produced a hard-right immigration measure and a separate package negotiated by the party’s battling moderates and conservatives.

Both bills have stringent border security provisions. Only the compromise measure offers a chance at citizenship for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump told reporters this morning that he’s looking at both plans. But, he says, “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.”