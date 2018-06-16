Fire consumes Poland Avenue warehouse


June 15, 2018 at 11:22p.m.

Photo by Ed Runyan | A warehouse at 1127 Poland Avenue caught fire at about 10 p.m. Friday, possibly because of motor vehicles stored inside.

YOUNGSTOWN

A warehouse at 1127 Poland Ave. caught fire at about 10 p.m. Friday, possibly because of motor vehicles stored inside, making the building a total loss.

The Youngstown Fire Department's arson investigator has been contacted to investigate, said Battalion Chief John Lightly. There were no injuries and no one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.

