Fire consumes Poland Avenue warehouse
YOUNGSTOWN
A warehouse at 1127 Poland Ave. caught fire at about 10 p.m. Friday, possibly because of motor vehicles stored inside, making the building a total loss.
The Youngstown Fire Department's arson investigator has been contacted to investigate, said Battalion Chief John Lightly. There were no injuries and no one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.
