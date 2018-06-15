Columbiana County crash injures two

SALEM

A 20-year-old Salem woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident at state Route 45 and Salem Grange Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany A. Uptegraph of Salem failed to stop her 2005 Ford vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection at 9:34 a.m. Thursday and was hit by a tractor-trailer on the driver’s side.

Uptegraph was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious injuries. Taylor L. West, 21, of Columbiana, a passenger in Uptegraph’s car, received moderate to light injuries, according to a patrol report.

Robert W. Egan II, 45, of Massillon, the truck driver, was not injured.

Cordray visits Valley to get USW backing

WARREN

Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for governor, will receive the endorsement of the United Steelworkers union at a 10 a.m. event today at the USW hall in the city.

Cordray also will talk about standing on the side of working families, and how he’ll help grow the middle class as governor by investing in infrastructure, workforce training and creating good-paying jobs.

Drug bust nets meth, pills, cash in Niles

NILES

The Niles Police Department served a search warrant at 524 Peffer Ave. just after 7 a.m. Thursday as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation, seizing a “dealer-quantity of methamphetamine, pills, $1,377 in cash and narcotics paraphernalia.”

Joseph M. Boyles, 33, of the Peffer Avenue address, is charged with drug trafficking. Charles Proctor III, 58, of Commerce Street, Warren, also was arrested on a probation-violation warrant from the Liberty Police Department.

The raid was conducted after undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made at the home, police said.

Rep. Ryan promotes emotional learning

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced the Social and Emotional Learning for Families [SELF] Act. The bill authorizes a competitive grant process that would focus on programs designed to increase the ability of parents to demonstrate and teach children social and emotional skills, and of teachers and school staff to work with parents to develop these skills.

“There is growing recognition that social and emotional skills are essential for students’ healthy functioning and positive academic outcomes,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Social emotional learning helps increase attendance, decrease suspensions and behavioral incidences, and improve attention and participation among students.”

Horticulture panel of MetroParks to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Horticulture Standing Committee to the Board of Park Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks will meet at 5 p.m. today.

The meeting will take place on the grounds of Lanterman’s Mill off Canfield Road.

