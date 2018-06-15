Bond set for pair accused in North Side shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set for two suspects in a Sunday homicide on the North Side.

Bond is $500,000 for Jesse Williams, 51, on a chartered aggravated murder and $200,000 for Rebecca Perez, 46, on a charge of complicity to aggravated murder.

They were both arraigned today in municipal court.

They were charged in the shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, who police said was shot and killed when answering a knock on the door at her Goleta Avenue home.