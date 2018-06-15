Intoxicated teacher receives reprimand

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A Boardman Center Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher has been reprimanded after committing several purported offenses including coming to work intoxicated.

Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton reprimanded teacher June Baker, 54, of New Middletown, in a letter June 12, according to her personnel file, for regularly leaving the classroom “during instructional time,” leaving students unsupervised, straying from “board/state approved curriculum,” using funds collected from a school fundraiser without approval, and for having appeared “on school grounds under the influence of alcohol and with an open container.”

Baker could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Baker was placed on an improvement plan and reassigned to teach second grade at Stadium Drive Elementary School.

Saxton said the matter is a personnel matter “between an employee and an employer.”

In his letter, Saxton said he hopes Baker will “embrace this new setting and team to rededicate [herself] to becoming a valuable asset.”

Saxton also said students who commit the same offense can receive up to 10 days out-of-school suspension dependent upon their cooperation.