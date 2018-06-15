BIRTHS


June 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ciera Ingram and Kevin Sabo Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 10.

Shawn and Lauren Halverstadt, Columbiana, girl, June 13.

Stephanie Click and A.J. Ambrose, Youngstown, boy, June 13.

Emily Clow and Kalijha Talbott, Columbiana, girl, June 13.

Nicole Trupe and Eric Sandor, Mineral Ridge, girl, June 13.

Matthew and Shirley Baker, Canfield, girl, June 13.

Torie McGraw, East Palestine, girl, June 13.

