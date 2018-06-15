2018 gospel music festival is downtown Youngstown canceled

YOUNGSTOWN — There will be no gospel music festival this year in downtown Youngstown.

Terrill Vidale, owner of 2Deep Entertainment, which produced the music festival the past three years, said he is dropping the event to avoid any conflict of interest with his other job as director of events for the city.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown hired Vidale for the post this week.

The gospel fest had been staged during Summer Festival of the Arts weekend, and took place in Central Square on Sundays. Past headliners include Tye Tribbett and Fred Hammond.

“I understand that there have been some concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest as the producer of the 2DE Gospel Festival and my new city role,” said Vidale in a news release. “To this end, I will not be producing the [fourth annual festival] out of a desire to avoid any appearance of impropriety. My goal is to ensure a successful Summer Festival of the Arts weekend.”

Vidale said it was a sacrifice on his part to cancel the gospel festival. “I loved the 2DE Gospel Festival, and poured my heart into the event,” he said. “I made this decision because the city of Youngstown and its residents will always come first in my role as your director of events and citywide projects.”