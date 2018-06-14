Youngstown police seeking 2nd suspect in Sunday shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are searching for Jesse Williams, 51, in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Diane Dent, 61, at her Goleta Avenue home.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Rebecca Perez, 46, on a charge of complicity to aggravated murder.

Williams was in a fight with the victim's son the night before in Austintown, and he was at her house looking for him when Dent was shot, police said.