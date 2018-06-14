Water customers will get report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Water Department customers will receive copies of a consumer-confidence report with their water bills by July 1.

The report is required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act Reauthorization of 1996. The information in the report details what is in the water.

The city purchases water from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and distributes about 16 million gallons a day through 750 miles of pipelines to residents of Youngstown, Austintown, Boardman, Canfield Township and Liberty and sells it in bulk to Mineral Ridge, Girard, the city of Canfield and North Jackson.

Assault charge

WARREN

Joseph L. Frabotta, 25, who listed addresses in Cortland and Champion, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on a felonious-assault charge.

Police said he hit another man in the head with a bottle in a Champion bar June 2.

Police were called to the bar at 11:35 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man bleeding from his head who said he saw five males assaulting a bartender and intervened. He said he didn’t see who hit him with the bottle, but witnesses identified Frabotta.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Frabotta, and he was released from the county jail after posting $15,000 bond.

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

Several guests are scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon today on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” broadcast on Vindy Talk Radio on Vindy.com.

Carlos Rivera, a Youngstown police officer and comedian, returns to talk about the comedians performing on open mic comedy night Monday at West Side Lanes.

Dr. Muhannad Kassawat, chief of psychiatry at Mercy Health and The Serenity Center, returns with Barbara Hierro to talk about mental health.

Fortunato Figliano, executive director of the Centers for Hearing Care, and Dr. Mike Sevilla of Family Practice Center will talk about DOYO Live, a digital marketing and interactive design conference in August at DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown.

CIG certification

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks naturalist educators have completed training through the National Association for Interpretation to earn the title of Certified Interpretive Guide. The CIG certification recognizes William Gilmour, Brenda Markley, Kimberly Moff, Nicholas Parish, Cody Stoll, Marilyn Williams and Lynn Zocolo for completing 32 hours of coursework.

Interpreters are responsible for planning and delivering programs to help visitors experience and appreciate natural and cultural resources.

Board meeting set

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield school board will meet at 6 p.m. today in the high-school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

