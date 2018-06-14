WALLACE TRIAL | Jury begins deliberations in murder case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have begun deliberations in the Johnny Wallace III murder case.
Wallace is charged with murder for the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in the bathroom of the Last Call, 2929 South Ave.
During closing arguments, prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting but said witness testimony was consistent that Wallace and Brown were in the bathroom at the same time and after a gunshot was heard, Wallace was the only person who walked out of the bathroom.
Judge Lou A. D’Apolito is hearing the case.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 17, 2017 10:13 a.m.
Closing arguments underway in trial of 2015 murder case
- June 13, 2018 9:52 a.m.
WALLACE TRIAL | Accused is testifying on own behalf
- February 9, 2017 11:34 a.m.
Jurors to deliberate fate of man charged with attempted murder, assault
- June 14, 2018 midnight
Defendant denies killing man at South Side bar
- August 21, 2017 10:07 a.m.
Closing arguments expected in Bunn murder trial
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.