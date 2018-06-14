WALLACE TRIAL | Jury begins deliberations in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have begun deliberations in the Johnny Wallace III murder case.

Wallace is charged with murder for the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in the bathroom of the Last Call, 2929 South Ave.

During closing arguments, prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting but said witness testimony was consistent that Wallace and Brown were in the bathroom at the same time and after a gunshot was heard, Wallace was the only person who walked out of the bathroom.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito is hearing the case.