BREAKING: Officials at the scene of Canfield structure fire

USW to endorse Cordray for Ohio governor Friday


June 14, 2018 at 1:25p.m.

WARREN — Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for governor, will receive the endorsement of the United Steelworkers union at a 10 a.m. event Friday at the USW hall in the city.

Cordray will also talk about standing on the side of working families, and how he’ll help grow the middle class as governor by investing in infrastructure, workforce training and creating good-paying jobs.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000