USW to endorse Cordray for Ohio governor Friday
WARREN — Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for governor, will receive the endorsement of the United Steelworkers union at a 10 a.m. event Friday at the USW hall in the city.
Cordray will also talk about standing on the side of working families, and how he’ll help grow the middle class as governor by investing in infrastructure, workforce training and creating good-paying jobs.
