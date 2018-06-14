US Rep. Tim Ryan introduces SELF act
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced the Social and Emotional Learning for Families (SELF) Act.
The bill authorizes a competitive grant process that would focus on programs designed to increase the ability of parents to demonstrate and teach children social and emotional skills, and of teachers and school staff to work with parents to develop these skills.
“There is growing recognition that social and emotional skills are essential for students’ healthy functioning and positive academic outcomes,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th, in a news release. “Social emotional learning helps increase attendance, decrease suspensions and behavioral incidences, and improve attention and participation among students. This growth of our students cannot be achieved without the participation of our educators, school staff, and families.”
