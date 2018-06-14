Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us closures impact 100 Valley workers
YOUNGSTOWN — The closure of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores will impact 100 workers in the Mahoning Valley.
That’s according to a letter from the company to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services notifying the agency of facility closings and employee layoffs.
According to the notice, 1,178 employees statewide are affected and the layoff date is June 30.
The notice lists three locations in the Mahoning Valley, in Niles, Boardman, and Poland. The number of employees at each store upon closure is 28, 38, and 34, respectively.
The store told employees in March it would sell or close all of its U.S. stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, and announced plans to close about 180 stores in January after a weak holiday sales season.
